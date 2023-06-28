Have you seen her? Teen missing from Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — Detectives in Columbia County are seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Isabella Hendricks, who was last seen on Tuesday, June 27.

She was last seen in the area of South East Beech Steet and was wearing a black tank top and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact Detective Cason at (386)758-1095 or Dispatch at (386)719-2005.

