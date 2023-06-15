Have you seen me? Missing Clay County teen

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help finding Hunter Colson.

CCSO last posted information about the missing teen on May 23, when he had already been missing for one week. Hunter was last seen leaving his home on Song Sparrow Drive on May 15 at approximately 8:00 a.m.

Hunter is 5 feet 6 inches tall, roughly 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

15-year-old Hunter Colson has now been missing for a month. If you have information or have seen him, please call Detective K. Padgett at 904-264-6512 or reach out by email at Kpadgett@claysheriff.com.

You can also submit a SaferWatch tip via the app.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Related Read: Clay County Sheriff’s Office looking for teen missing for over a week

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.