Have you seen me? Palatka Police Department looking for missing man

PALATKA, Fla — The Palatka Police Department is searching for a missing man, identified as 31-year-old Justin Mellies.

Mellies was last seen yesterday January 13, at approximately 4:30 pm in the downtown area in Palatka.

Mellies was last seen wearing a camouflage long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and Sperry’s shoes (as seen in the photo).

The Palatka Police Department states that Mellies is a diabetic and has not had his medication in 24 hours. Mellies does not reside in Palatka and is unfamiliar with the area.

Millies has no means of electronic communication such as a cell phone.

Please contact the Putnam County Sheriff Office at 386-329-0801 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-227-8477 if you see Mellies or have any information on his whereabouts.

