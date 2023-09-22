Have you seen these two people? Police on the lookout after thefts reported in Neptune Beach area

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two suspects wanted for thefts in Neptune Beach.

Timothy B. Wallace, 29, and Atallah N. Mahoney, 27, have active warrants for thefts that occurred at the Public Liquor Store located at 630 Atlantic Boulevard.

Both Wallace and Mahoney were reported to have fled the scene in a white Nissan, 4-door sedan without a tag number.

Neptune Beach Police are asking the public not to approach either suspect. However, if you have information on this incident or might know where they are located call 904-270-2413. You can remain anonymous by contacting First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

