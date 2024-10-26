HCA Florida Memorial Hospital collects more than 300 pounds of medication

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, 132 people dropped off prescription medications at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

It was a total of 380.25 pounds of unused or expired medications.

The event was part of Crush the Crisis, a partnership between HCA Florida Healthcare, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and DEA.

Those that dropped off prescription medications were given appreciation gifts that also included opioid information on how to safely and properly dispose of prescription medication.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.