‘He lived the gospel:’ Friends and family bid farewell to Eiffel Gilyana

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends and family said their final goodbyes Tuesday, as Eiffel Gilyana was laid to rest.

Hundreds gathered for Gilyana’s funeral at St. Ephrem Syriac Catholic Church.

The 46-year-old, who lost his life while canoeing off the coast of St. Augustine just one day before Christmas Eve, had deep ties in Jacksonville and served as the Health and Wellness Director at the Jewish Community Alliance for more than 15 years.

Gilyana leaves behind a wife, three children, and an entire community in mourning.

His passion for service was the focal point of the eulogy.

“Jesus came to serve, to show love. So, our brother, our friend, Eiffel consciously, unconsciously, he lived the gospel,” said Bishop Yousif Habash.

One of Gilyana’s best friends, Edward Zeilman, told Action News Jax Eiffel’s life was defined by service to his friends, family, and community.

“I’ll give you an example. My dog was lost, and it was a couple of hours into it. He found out my dog was lost. He left work, came to my house, and said I’m not leaving your house until we find your dog. And we found the dog and, but I mean, out of nowhere. Like where did you even come from? But that’s just who he was as a human being,” said Zeilman.

Gilyana’s service also included working as an interpreter with US Army Special Forces in Iraq.

“We have no idea what actually goes on over there. So, to hear his stories of what he went through personally, you can’t appreciate him as a human being until you understand what he had to go through day to day. It’s survival,” said Zeilman.

His service to the armed forces continued when he moved to the United States, working with Task Force Hydro1, an organization dedicated to helping veterans and first responders reintegrate with society through water therapy.

“And that was the gift of life that he gave for anybody who wanted to be part of it,” said Zeilman.

And while Gilyana’s help and service, friendship, and dedication will surely be missed by countless here in Jacksonville and beyond, Zeilman said what he’ll miss most about his friend is much more fundamental.

“His smile. It’s priceless. Just the best one in the world. That’s what I’m gonna miss about him,” said Zeilman.

A GoFundMe has been established to help Gilyana’s family and has already collected more than $100,000.

The Jewish Community Alliance is also coordinating meal collections.

You can learn how to help out by clicking here.

