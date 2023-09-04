Heading out on the water this Labor Day? Make sure to follow these safety tips from SJCFR

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue wants to make sure anyone heading out on the water for some Labor Day fun does so with safety in mind.

Their first tip is to make sure your life jackets fit properly. SJCFR said that life jackets need to be snug. If they are too large or too small they might not work properly if an emergency were to take place.

“When you have your life jacket on, make sure it is properly fastened, and that all the buckles or zippers are secure,” a SJCFR Facebook post read.

And remember that life jackets for adults do not work for children. This might sound obvious but boaters need to be aware.

Know your action. SJCFR has compiled these safe boating tips:

High wind/waves - Reduce speed and head to shore.

- Reduce speed and head to shore. Cold Water - Remain calm and control your breathing, minimize time in the water and get dry and warm ASAP.

- Remain calm and control your breathing, minimize time in the water and get dry and warm ASAP. Lightning - Remain weather-ready. If you hear thunder, it’s time to stay in the cabin or head to shore.

And make sure to check the weather forecast.

Remember, always wear a life jacket.

