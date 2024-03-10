Health concerns prompt St. Johns County to shut down local business

St. Johns, Fla. — St. Johns County has issued a cease and desist letter to a wood processing and recycling business in the Palencia area.

Neighbors were worried about smoke coming from the business.

In a news release, the county said the business owner agreed to stop burning materials but never did.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Renewed federal effort to make daylight saving time permanent

During a meeting on March 5, Commissioner Harry Dean and Commissioner Christian Whitehurst recommended shutting down the operation.

An investigation by several county agencies found the business non-compliant, and as a result, the county is working to revoke its permit.

The Board of County Commissioners said it is committed to keeping the public safe.

Read: Global shark attack trends in 2023: Consistent pattern with increased fatalities, new report states

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.