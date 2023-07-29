Health officials warn of blue-green algae bloom in Doctors Lake

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Clay County is warning the public that a blue-green algae bloom has been found in Doctors Lake.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to an alert issued by the Health Department, blooms have the potential to produce toxins, and what triggers them to do so remains poorly understood.

“Since bloom conditions can change at any time, it is important to exercise caution as if the bloom were toxic, even if toxin presence has not yet been confirmed.

Read: Largest shoreline restoration project hosted in North East Florida for pervious oyster shell habitat

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

You should not drink, swim, wade, water ski or engage in activities that may cause you to come in direct contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.

Exercise caution when using personal watercraft or boating, to avoid stirring up or contacting the algae or the affected water.

Avoid getting affected water in your eyes, nose or mouth.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.

You should keep pets and livestock away from the waters in this location.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.

You should not eat shellfish from this location.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

To report a bloom to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection click here. The DEP said that it collects algae samples from reported bloom locations for toxin tests. Once completed, you can view the results by clicking here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]