‘Heartbroken:’ Jacksonville mayor releases statement about deadly Georgia dock collapse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan is speaking out about the deadly Georgia dock collapse that killed seven people, including four people from Jacksonville.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the Sapelo Island dock collapsed on Saturday afternoon because of a “catastrophic failure to the gangway.”

Seven people were killed, and at least six were critically injured.

The McIntosh County Coroner’s Office confirmed with Action News Jax the names of those killed:

Jacqueline Crews Carter, 75, Jacksonville

Carlotta McIntosh, 93, Jacksonville

Isaiah Thomas, 79, Jacksonville

Cynthia Gibbs, 74, Jacksonville

Charles L. Houston, 77, Darien, Georgia

William Johnson, Jr., 73, Lithia Springs, Georgia

Queen Welch, 76, Atlanta, Georgia

Mayor Donna Deegan released the following statement on Monday:

“I am heartbroken by the tragic events this week on Sapelo Island, Georgia. The majority of those who lost their lives were from Jacksonville, home to the nation’s largest population of Gullah-Geechee descendants. As we observe Gullah-Geechee Heritage Month, we mourn the lives lost and extend our prayers to the Gullah community, which has been profoundly impacted by this tragedy.”

