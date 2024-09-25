Helene: Essential information for Jacksonville, Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Helene approaches the Jacksonville area, the City of Jacksonville has provided residents with the following information as the city works with the Emergency Operations Center to get prepared for the storm:

The Duval County Emergency Operations Center is partially activated as of this writing and will move to full activation as of 8 p.m. this evening.

EMERGENCY DECLARATIONS

September 23, 2024: The State of Florida has issued an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency for counties that may be impacted by the storm and expanded it to add Duval County on September 24. MEMORANDUM: EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 24-209 (Emergency Management – Amending Execuive Order 24-208 – Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine) (flgov.com)

Mayor Deegan declared a local state of emergency as of 12 pm on September 24. https://www.jaxready.com/SpecialPages/Helene/Helene-Docs/Emergency-Executive-Proclamation-2024-002.aspx

Have evacuations been ordered?

Currently, there are no mandatory evacuations for Duval County.

Residents in manufactured homes, older homes, or low-lying areas are particularly vulnerable to flooding and sustained winds. It is recommended that they consider evacuating to a safer location or a designated shelter.

Is the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) activated?

The EOC is now partially activated and will be fully activated as of 8 pm this evening.

What does a State of Emergency mean?

A State of Emergency Declaration allows the City to more easily allocate dollars and resources to best protect lives and property.

Are schools closed?

All Duval County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 26, and Friday, September 27.

Will government offices and facilities close?

City of Jacksonville government offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Jacksonville Public Library : All Jacksonville Public Library branches will be closed on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Library patrons are asked to refrain from returning items to book drops for now.

: All Jacksonville Public Library branches will be closed on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Library patrons are asked to refrain from returning items to book drops for now. 630-CITY : 630-CITY will open at 8 am Wednesday, September 25 through Friday, September 26 at 7 pm.

: 630-CITY will open at 8 am Wednesday, September 25 through Friday, September 26 at 7 pm. Community/Senior Centers : All senior centers and community centers will be closed except for the Legends Center, which is being used as a shelter.

: All senior centers and community centers will be closed except for the Legends Center, which is being used as a shelter. Courts : Courthouses in Clay, Duval and Nassau Counties will be closed on Thursday, September 26, 2024. The Duval County Clerk of Courts will also be closed on Thursday, September 26

: Courthouses in Clay, Duval and Nassau Counties will be closed on Thursday, September 26, 2024. The Duval County Clerk of Courts will also be closed on Thursday, September 26 State Attorney’s Office, 4th Circuit : The Duval, Clay, and Nassau offices will be closed on Thursday, September 26.

: The Duval, Clay, and Nassau offices will be closed on Thursday, September 26. Supervisor of Elections: The Duval Counter Supervisor of Elections Office will be closed on Thursday, September 26. This includes both the downtown office at 105 East Monroe St. and the Election Center at 1 Imeson Park Blvd.

The Duval Counter Supervisor of Elections Office will be closed on Thursday, September 26. This includes both the downtown office at 105 East Monroe St. and the Election Center at 1 Imeson Park Blvd. Property Appraiser: The Duval County Property Appraiser’s Office will be closed on Thursday, September 26.

The Duval County Property Appraiser’s Office will be closed on Thursday, September 26. Parks: Huguenot Memorial Park and Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park will be closed on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

Huguenot Memorial Park and Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park will be closed on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Beaches: A decision will be made on the morning of Wednesday, September 25.

Will emergency shelters be open?

The following shelters will open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25:

Atlantic Coast High School - (9735 R. G. Skinner Parkway) open for special medical needs, pet-friendly.

- (9735 R. G. Skinner Parkway) open for special medical needs, pet-friendly. Chaffee Trail Elementary - (11400 Sam Caruso Way) open for general population.

- (11400 Sam Caruso Way) open for general population. The Legends Center - (5130 Soutel Dr.), open for general population and special medical needs, and pet-friendly.

- (5130 Soutel Dr.), open for general population and special medical needs, and pet-friendly. Landmark Middle - (101 Kernan Blvd), open for general population, pet-friendly.

- (101 Kernan Blvd), open for general population, pet-friendly. LaVilla School of the Arts - (501 N. Davis St.), open for general population

This information will also be communicated via local media channels, social media, the City website (JaxReady.com/Helene) and the JaxReady mobile app. For more information, call 630-CITY (2489).

People with special medical needs should contact 630-CITY for more information. Please note, a caregiver should accompany citizens with special medical needs.

What should I bring to an emergency shelter?

The needs of individuals and families seeking shelter support will vary. BRING YOUR OWN snacks, water and bedding.

Additional suggested items include the following:

Photo Identification and important papers

Prescription medication

Special dietary and baby food

Flashlight and batteries

Folding chair

Personal care items such as toothpaste/toothbrush

Change of clothing

Quiet games or reading material

Prohibited Items

Weapons

Alcoholic beverages

Illegal drugs

Reptiles and exotic animals

Citizens with Special Medical Needs

These citizens are encouraged to bring the following items:

A caregiver should accompany citizens with special medical needs

Photo identification with current address

Important papers

All medications in original bottles

Any required medical support equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, oxygen, dressing, feeding equipment

Name and phone number of the physician, home health agency or hospital where you receive care

Special dietary needs

Water AND Snacks

Blanket(s) and pillow(s)

Personal care items such as toothpaste/toothbrush

Change of clothing

Permitted Pets

Below is the list of animals permitted at designated pet-friendly shelters. Each family is authorized to bring up to three pets which include:

Dogs

Cats

Ferrets

Pocket pets (hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs)

Rabbits

Birds

NO REPTILES OR OTHER EXOTIC ANIMALS ARE ALLOWED IN SHELTERS.

All pets must have proof of vaccination and registration, be properly crated or caged and maintained by the owner. NO PETS MAY BE DROPPED OFF.

Although animals are kept separate from people, families must provide for their pets while at the shelter. The following supplies should be brought for each animal:

Pet Needs

Medications

Food and water

Food and water dishes

Plastic bags to dispose of waste

Kitty Litter and pan for cats

Current photo and id tags

Vaccination records

Pet beds, toys and grooming supplies

Sturdy leashes, harnesses, muzzle(s) and pet carrier(s)

Name and number of the animals’ veterinarian

Will JTA continue offering services?

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will continue to run regular operations on JTA’s fixed-bus route, BRT First Coast Flyer routes, Connexion and ReadiRide service, as long as it is safe to do so on Thursday, September 26, 2024. The JTA anticipates to resume normal service on Friday, September 27.

The St. Johns River Ferry will be closed on Thursday and is anticipated to be back in service on Friday, September 27.

The Skyway will be closed on Thursday and will resume operation as soon as it is safe to do so.

Please download the MyJTA app to receive notifications of any detours and service updates.

JTA will start supporting sheltering operations starting on Wednesday, September 25, with free rides to residents being transported to the five shelters.

What do I do if I encounter standing water on the road?

Please do not attempt to drive through it. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Will bridges close?

All bridges are currently open. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) works closely with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol to monitor wind conditions at area bridges. If sustained winds exceed specified levels, FDOT will work with law enforcement to close affected bridges. Any bridge closures will be communicated via local media channels, social media, the City website (www.jacksonville.gov) and the JaxReady mobile app.

Will ticketed events be cancelled?

Individuals are encouraged to check with the event producers to check the status of their events.

Is the Airport closed?

The airport is open, but passengers are strongly encouraged to check with their respective airlines to verify schedules before coming to the airport.

Is JAXPORT closed?

The port is open with no restrictions.

Will garbage and recycling collection remain on schedule? Normal waste collection operations will proceed on Thursday, September 25 and Friday, September 26, as long as it is safe to do so. Any missed homes will be picked up on Saturday, September 27.

What types of debris will be picked up by Solid Waste? All standard solid waste collection rules apply with a 5 cubic yard waste limit. Any changes or exceptions to these rules as result of the storm will be communicated via local media channels, social media, the City website (www.jacksonville.gov) and the JaxReady mobile app.

Citizen participation and support are needed for maximum efficiency of post-storm pick-up and recovery efforts. Please follow the Three Cs for Storm Debris:

COLLECT: Gather storm debris such as tree limbs, trunks, palm fronds, and bulky branches from yard. Private contractors hired by property owners for tree trimming/removal services must haul debris away, as required by City ordinance. Smaller debris, such as leaves, twigs, and pine needles, should be bagged or containerized and meet the five cubic yard limit.

COMPILE: Separate containerized yard waste, loose storm debris, and any construction/demolition debris (plywood, roof shingles, sheetrock, etc.). Bulk waste should follow existing size requirements and is picked up according to existing household bulky waste schedules.

CURB: Bagged/containerized yard waste that meets the five cubic yard limit requirement is picked up weekly as usual. Debris should be separated by type and placed at least three feet away from obstructions such as vehicles, mailboxes, fire hydrants and utilities.

Who do I call if my lights are out?

Power outages are likely with this storm. JEA will work to restore power when it is safe to do so. Electrical outages and service issues can be reported to JEA at (904) 665-6000 or online at JEA.com. JEA works as quickly and safely as possible to restore electricity, water, and wastewater services.

JEA continues to monitor Tropical Storm Helene and will be prepared with more than 2,200 team members and out-of-state utility crew members to respond to the imminent impacts here in Northeast Florida. JEA encourages customers to visit JEA.com/storm to ensure your contact information is up to date and to register for power restoration alerts.

What do I do if I come across downed power lines or downed trees?

Report to 630-CITY and avoid all contact with power lines. If you suspect a safety issue or live wire i.e. a downed power line that is on fire or sparking, please call 9-1-1 instead.

What should citizens do if they approach a malfunctioning or out-of-service traffic light?

Drivers should treat malfunctioning or out-of-service traffic lights as 4-way stops and report them to 630-CITY.

Who do I call with non-emergency concerns? Citizens are encouraged to call 630-CITY (2489) with any non-emergency concerns, excluding power outages (which should be reported to JEA), including broken traffic lights, downed trees, questions about garbage collection, etc.

What should citizens do to prepare for the storm? Stay informed and updated on storm progress via JaxReady.com, the JaxReady mobile app and local media channels. Take steps to prepare yourself and your property.

Find your evacuation zone and your flood zone (which are NOT the same) online at maps.coj.net

Secure anything outside that could blow into a building, window or storm system, including signs, garbage cans/lids, toys, etc.

Pick up any litter or loose yard debris around your home and secure it in a garbage bag or container.

Low-lying and tidally-influenced areas should expect and prepare for flood conditions.

Gas and service your vehicles.

Charge your cell phones and mobile devices.

Fill jugs and lidded containers with clean Jacksonville tap water.

Inspect and secure mobile home tie-downs.

Listen frequently to radio, TV, or NOAA Weather Radio for status and forecasts of the storm’s progress.

Double check your emergency supply kit.

Review your emergency plan.

Does the City provide sandbags to prevent flooding? Sandbags are not provided by the City. Jacksonville is a geographically diverse city, covering 840 square miles. The City’s stormwater needs and population size are different from neighboring counties, and sandbags can be an environmental hazard if not disposed of properly. Residents who believe sandbags are a necessity should consult with their local hardware store. In addition to sandbags, the City does not provide batteries, flashlights, radios, ice, first aid kits or canned goods. These are personal preparedness items that citizens are encouraged to acquire based on their anticipated needs.

What steps can citizens take to protect pets?

Bring your pets inside. They may be outside dogs/cats, but the conditions they may see during a strong storm are beyond their normal experience. They will be frightened as exposed to extreme weather and possible flying debris. Bring them in. If they cannot be allowed loose, use a crate. Crates give them their own secure space and keep them safe. Additionally, if in some unforeseen emergency you and they need rescuing, Emergency Personnel can more easily help you with contained, safe animals.

They may be outside dogs/cats, but the conditions they may see during a strong storm are beyond their normal experience. They will be frightened as exposed to extreme weather and possible flying debris. Bring them in. If they cannot be allowed loose, use a crate. Crates give them their own secure space and keep them safe. Additionally, if in some unforeseen emergency you and they need rescuing, Emergency Personnel can more easily help you with contained, safe animals. Do NOT set animals loose. They will not “be OK.”

They will not “be OK.” Gather information for evacuation, even if you don’t think you will have to evacuate. The easy way to do this is to place copies of Vet records, shot records, ownership papers, any medication your pet needs, an extra collar, and an extra leash in a gallon freezer bag. Use a permanent marker to place your name and the pet’s name on the bag. Then keep the bag near the pet so you can grab both and go if needed.

The easy way to do this is to place copies of Vet records, shot records, ownership papers, any medication your pet needs, an extra collar, and an extra leash in a gallon freezer bag. Use a permanent marker to place your name and the pet’s name on the bag. Then keep the bag near the pet so you can grab both and go if needed. Have three to four days of pet food on hand. We do not expect a major problem, but better you buy pet food now than have to wait in line later.

We do not expect a major problem, but better you buy pet food now than have to wait in line later. Have a gallon of bottled water per day on hand for your pets, especially if evacuating. Sudden changes in water supply coupled with stress can upset their digestive systems.

Sudden changes in water supply coupled with stress can upset their digestive systems. Understand that at pet-friendly shelters, you will be responsible for the care of your dog. Please be prepared to do so if you utilize a shelter for you and your pets.

IMPORTANT PHONE NUMBERS

City of Jacksonville - 904-630-CITY (2489)

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office - 904-630-0500

Florida Department of Transportation - 904-360-5457

JEA - 904-665-6000

Northeast Florida Red Cross - 904-358-8091

Jacksonville Transit Authority (JTA) - 904-630-3100

Traffic Information - 511

United Way of Northeast Florida - 211

Florida Emergency Information Hotline - 1-800-342-3557

Salvation Army - 904-356-8641

National Weather Service Jacksonville - 904-741-4311

Duval County Public Schools - 904-390-2000

Jacksonville Public Library - 904-255-2665

