Help find elderly man in Putnam County missing since Sept. 6

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Randolph Hutchinson, 71, Interlachen, was reported missing by his family on the week of Sept. 11.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Hutchinson was last seen on Sept. 6 at his home on Switzerland Street in Interlachen. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and a blue Florida Gators hat with an orange “F.”

The family said it is not unusual for him to leave for periods of time but this is the longest they have seen him gone from his home.

Deputies said that Hutchinson might have gotten a ride from someone. PCSO and family have checked with neighbors, friends, other family, and area hospitals but with no answers on where he might be. Hutchinson is not believed to be suffering from any health issues.

If you have seen Hutchinson or have any information about where he might be you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 386-329-0800. You can reference case PCSO23OFF00340.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.