Help find missing and endangered Lake City teen

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking the community for help finding Chynna Ga’toria Philpot.

The 15-year-old was last seen on Wed., Jul. 12 at around 1:17 p.m in the area of Southwest Faith Road and Southwest Grandview Street. She was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans and was traveling north toward US Highway 90 West.

Philpot has been described as 5-foot-1 inches in height and weighing 127 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see this missing girl you are asked to call the police immediately at 386-752-4343 or dial 9-1-1.

