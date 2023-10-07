Missing and endangered man in the Woodstock neighborhood has been found

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Updated: JSO said that McGlothin has been located. They thank the community for spreading the word.

Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help find Johnny Melvin McGlothin. McGlothin was reported missing around 8 p.m. on Friday.

He was last seen walking at around 12 p.m. in the area of 3300 Bergen St. near Commonwealth Avenue.

McGlothin has been reported to suffer from dementia and efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

McGlothin is 72 years old and has been described as being 5-foot-9 in height and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray, low-cut hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with diagonal white stripes, grey basketball shorts, and white Champion brand shoes.

If you have information that could lead to Mr. Johnny McGlothin’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

