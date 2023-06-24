Missing endangered woman last seen in the Lakewood area has been found

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 9:09 p.m.

Ms. Shaw has been located. JSO would like to thank the community for their assistance.

Original Story

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing endangered woman in the Lakewood area of the city.

Rose Mary Ellis Shaw was reported missing by her family.

She was last seen on foot in the area of St. Augustine Road and Brewster Road at approximately 3:00 p.m on Friday.

It has been reported by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office that Shaw has been diagnosed with dementia. She has been unable to be located at this point. Due to the circumstances involved, police are asking for assistance in locating her to ascertain her safety.

Shaw is 76 years old, is 5-foot-8 and weighs 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing all-black clothing and was carrying a handbag either back or pink in color.

If you have information that could lead to Shaw’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.