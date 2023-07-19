Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding missing teen from Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Zariah Lackey, a 14-year-old teen from Middleburg, left her home on Wed., Jul. 18 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media alert. She was last seen around the area of 1500 Blanding Blvd.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Lackey has been described as 5-foot-5 in height, weighing 90-100 pounds and has brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing red leggings, lime green teddy bear shoes and a blue hoodie. She sometimes wears glasses and has braces on her teeth.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Zariah or any additional information pertaining to Zariah, please call Detective Cassani at 904-264-6512 or email dcassani@claysheriff.com. You can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip via the app.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.