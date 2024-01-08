Help make a difference in the community and the environment by purchasing reusable shopping bags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sulzbacher has announced it was selected as January’s Winn-Dixie Community Bag Program beneficiary.

By purchasing a reusable shopping bag at Harveys, 777 Market Street, Jacksonville location, $1 will be donated to Sulzbacher. Each bag has been priced at $2.99.

The bags are made of recycled materials and can be purchased at the register. Harvery’s Store on Market Street is open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

“The Community Bag Program facilitates community support with the goal of making a difference in the vicinity where shoppers live and work,” Sulzbacher said. “More than $450,000 has been donated to over 8,300 local nonprofits since the Program launched in February 2019.”

The $1 donation per bag purchase will help Sulzbacher provide housing, income, and health care to the homeless. Additional services include street outreach, primary health, behavioral health, and dental care for all ages, permanent housing, job placement, and early learning.

To learn more about Sulzbacher visit their website by clicking here. For more information on the Winn-Dixie Community Bag program, click here.

