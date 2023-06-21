Help name the newest baby jaguar at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The newest baby jaguar at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens needs your help with a name.

It costs over $10,000 a year to provide annual medical exams and to feed the jaguars at the zoo. So, the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation is generously matching up to $10,000 in donations through a naming contest.

You can donate to submit a name suggestion before Wed., Jun. 28. A donation submission is required for suggested names to be considered.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens staff, including the jaguar care specialist, will gather to choose the top finalists.

The Jax Zoo says to say tuned to their social media since the names will go up for a free public vote on Thurs., Jun. 29. The little one will finally have his own name chosen on Fri., Jun. 30.

To submit a name for consideration visit JacksonvilleZoo.org/NameThatJag.