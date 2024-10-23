Help shape Jacksonville’s parks using mobile phone app

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department wants your help updating the city’s park system.

The city is currently updating its Park master Plan. You can share your input by using the Jacksonville Parks Pin Point app.

All you have to do is drop a pin on the map and share your thoughts, highlight barriers, and suggest new parks or improvements to existing ones.

To share your input, follow these steps:

Visit the map on your desktop computer: Jacksonville Parks Pin Point Map. Choose a pin type to comment on accessibility, connectivity, new park locations, resilience, and more. Drop your pin and leave your feedback!

