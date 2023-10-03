Help shape quality education by volunteering for DCPS textbook adoption

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is calling on parents and community members to volunteer.

The social studies department is looking for dedicated volunteers to help with the textbook adoption process.

DCPS wants those eager to help to join them from Oct. 9 - Oct. 11, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Schultz Center located at 4019 Blvd. Center Dr.

Those who volunteer are asked to bring their valuable insight and to make sure they can commit to all the dates and times. This will ensure your feedback is taken into final consideration.

If you are interested please visit https://ow.ly/Qpur50PS32B. For general volunteer information, visit http://www.duvalschools.org/volunteer.

