Help spread holiday cheer to furry friends: Nassau County Animal Services posts wish list campaign

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The holiday season is the perfect time to bring joy to our four-legged friends at Nassau County Animal Services. To facilitate the spirit of giving, all five Nassau County Public Library branches will be hosting collection boxes from December 4 to December 22.

This initiative aims to collect donations for Nassau County Animal Services, ensuring that adoptable pets have a warm and festive holiday season.

Animal Services is seeking contributions such as pet blankets, treats, food, and collars/leashes to enhance the well-being of the animals in their care. The community is encouraged to participate in this heartwarming campaign and make a positive impact on the lives of these pets.

The full wish list, detailing the items needed for the Nassau County Animal Services Wish List Campaign, can be found on their official Amazon Wishlist HERE.

Your generosity can make a significant difference in providing comfort and joy to these animals during the holiday season. Let’s come together as a community to ensure that the adoptable pets at Nassau County Animal Services have a festive and memorable celebration.

