Henry Rollins ‘Good To See You’ Tour coming to Jacksonville in November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Renowned musician, spoken word artist, and performer Henry Rollins will visit the Florida Theater on November 20 for his highly anticipated Good To See You Tour.

Rollins has earned an array of titles over the years, including “Punk Rock icon,” “Spoken word poet,” “Actor,” “Author,” and “DJ,” to name just a few. The Washington Post describes him as a “diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker,” while Entertainment Weekly considers him a true Renaissance Man.

The Good To See You tour will feature Rollins recounting the events of his life, both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Audiences can expect an exhilarating journey through his experiences and perspectives during these unprecedented times. With his trademark enthusiasm and engaging storytelling style, Rollins promises to deliver an unforgettable performance.

The show will start at 8:00 p.m. on November 20 at the Florida Theater.

VIP Meet & Greet Package

One general admission ticket or premium reserved seat in the first 10 rows (where applicable)

Exclusive meet & greet with Henry Rollins

Personal photograph with Henry Rollins

Access to an intimate post-show Q&A

Official meet & greet laminate; autographed by Henry Rollins

Very limited availability

As a true globetrotter, Rollins has traversed the world as a spoken word artist, frontman for both Rollins Band and Black Flag and as an avid traveler with an insatiable curiosity for off-the-beaten-path destinations. From Nepal to North Korea, his adventures have taken him to some of the most unconventional locales.

