‘He’s scared of loud noises from the fireworks:’ Making your pet feel secure on Independence Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are one day out from the 4th of July, and we just know you’re getting those hotdogs ready for the grill and loading up the cooler for the beach. But are you getting your pets ready?

The Jacksonville Humane Society says your pets can experience a large amount of stress on holidays when fireworks play such a major role. A spokeswoman with JHS says your pets go through anxiety when fireworks are set off because it’s scary for them.

Just like a lightning strike can be scary for many humans.

Luckily there are simple ways to make your pet feels safe and they start at home with you.

As the 4th of July approaches the sounds of fireworks represent an exciting time marking the celebration of America’s birthday. But for our pets, it’s an explosion of stress and anxiety.

“He’s scared from the loud noises of the fireworks,” said Mitias.

“We really encourage pet owners to do what they can to prepare. Give your pet a comfy space in your home that’s away from windows where all the noises are going to be with their favorite blanket and toys,” said Ahnen.

Jacksonville Humane Society Community Engagement Manager Samantha Ahnen says 50% of dogs have increased fear when it comes to fireworks. She says there isn’t a lot of data on other animals but notes they all have the same scared reaction when they hear that pop of fireworks.

Zeina Mitias and her son are the proud pet owners of Bueno, he’s a 3-year-old Shih-Poo. Mitias says when it comes to the 4th of July, she keeps Bueno at home so he’s not afraid.

“He comes to me and like hides between my legs and he wants to be close to everyone, he gets so anxious,” said Mitias.

Ahnen says another way to make your pet feel secure during fireworks is to give them a piece of your clothing. Your scent will make them feel close to you and protected.

According to a press release sent to Action News Jax by JHS, other helpful tips include the following.

“Consider anxiety-aiding tools.

Some furry friends need a little extra help than others to stay calm during noisy events. Whether it’s a compression jacket, CBD treats, or anxiety medication prescribed by a veterinarian, using additional tools to not only relieve your pet from stress but also ensure their safety can be beneficial for anxiety-prone pets. If you think your pet could benefit from anti-anxiety medicines, talk to your veterinarian.

Keep your pet hydrated and fed.

Increases in stimulating noises or lights can prevent your pet from leaving their comfort spot to eat or get a drink of water. Fear on an empty stomach can worsen your pet’s reaction to fireworks or other sudden noises, so keep the snacks coming!

Increase activity and enrichment before the holiday.

Giving your pet an active and productive day can make it easier for them to rest at night during firework festivities. This can look like taking them out for two or three walks before the sun goes down, taking them to explore a new place, having extra playtime, or even going on a beach day! Enrichment activities such as slow feeders, Kongs, or towels with treats in them can also help your pet work off energy.”

JHS would also like to note that you can come in and adopt a pet today and tomorrow. For more information call (904)-725-8766.

