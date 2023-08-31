Highly anticipated Taco and Tequila festival returns to the Waterfront

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This weekend is the highly anticipated Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Fest happening on the waterfront at Metropolitan Park in downtown Jacksonville.

Tickets are expected to sell out for the two-day festival that features music, food, and art.

There will be more than 35 artists, bands, and DJs performing at the signature event as well as immersive entertainment, art and taco zones, tented seating areas and shade zones, a Football Tailgate Village for college gameday, and more.

For two special days, Met Park will be transformed into an experience featuring mouth-watering tacos and Mexican street fare from over 40 restaurants, food trucks, and culinary teams from around the city as well as nationally recognized musicians and performers.

A new Marine Entrance for boaters and guests riding the River Taxi will also be available and running all day. Water and mist zones will also be available for free.

Plus there will be an enhanced Tequila and Craft Margarita experience, waterfront Artisan Market, live muralists and artists, salsa dance classes, games, and more!

The Grand Sampling Experience (Almost Sold Out) will feature an exclusive, curated sampling of over 100 unique tequilas including representation from 40+ distillers and makers of craft tequila.

Guests will also enjoy upgraded, all-day hospitality at a two-story, private lounge, air-conditioned restrooms, limited edition, and engraved crystal sampling glasses.

The festival is a fundraiser for several local Jacksonville nonprofits benefiting the arts, community enrichment, and education here on the First Coast and over $115,000 was raised for Jacksonville nonprofits as a result of the 2022 Jacksonville Taco and Tequila Festival.

Click here to get tickets.

