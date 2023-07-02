Holiday weekend is here and it’s coming with potentially dangerous heat and rip currents

NORTHEAST FLORIDA — There is a heat advisory for the weekend of July 4 with air temperatures of up to 99 degrees. Here are some things people should be prepared for.

On Sunday there is a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on west of I-95.

Heat Advisory

The temperature will feel like 105 to 110 degrees. This type of heat could cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

It is advised to stay hydrated and limit the amount of time spent outdoors. Do not leave a child or dog in the car in any circumstance.

There will also be a high chance of rip currents at all local beaches on Sunday. For out-of-towners, be sure to be familiar with the rip currents at the beaches.

Rip current risk

It is advised to try to swim parallel to the shore until free from the rip current. Do not fight the current or swim against it. Never swim alone and always swim under the supervision of lifeguards.

