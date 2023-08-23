Holocaust memorial features ‘We Could Not Be Silent’ exhibit honoring civil rights activists

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The LJD Jewish Family and Community Services is hosting ‘We Could Not Be Silent’ at its Frisch Family Holocaust Memorial Gallery.

Beginning August 28 the free exhibition will be open to the public and feature the stories and images of those who fought for equal rights in St. Augustine in June of 1964.

‘We Could Not Be Silent’ tells the story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as he aided the local Black community and allies in desegregating properties in St. Augustine, and the intense hostility and violence the groups faced in response.

Former Freedom Rider Rabbi Israel Dresner joined 15 other rabbis to support Dr. King in the movement, but they were all eventually imprisoned.

The group then wrote a moving letter to the Jewish community from their jail cell about their experiences.

For more information, visit JacksonvilleHolocaustMemorial.com.





