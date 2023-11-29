Local

Home Heating and Protection Tips During Cold Weather

By Michelle Thibodeau, News 104.5 WOKV

Thermostat Keeping home heating costs under control

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA recommends the following conservation tips as chilly temperatures return to Northeast Florida.

  • When adjusting your thermostat, increase the temperature by one degree at a time. Rapid swings in thermostat settings could turn on your system’s auxiliary heating or heat strips, which can be costly to run. 
  • Set your thermostat to 68 degrees; lower it to 65 degrees at bedtime and 55-60 degrees while you are away for an extended period.
  • Consider using space heaters in occupied spaces while turning down the thermostat to avoid the costs of heating your entire home. Keep safety in mind: Never leave a space heater unattended, on while sleeping or close to flammable items. Make sure the space heater has “tip over protection.” 
  • Consider wearing additional clothing such a comfortable sweater for added insulation when you turn the thermostat cooler.

To protect your property, JEA suggests these tips:

  • Drip outside faucets about 5 drips per minute.
  • Let water drip slowly from inside faucets.
  • If a washing machine is in an unheated room such as a garage, disconnect both the hot and cold water lines. Place both in the drain pipe behind the washing machine. Drip both faucets at about 5 drips per minute.
  • Wrap any exposed pipes  located outside or in unheated areas.
  • Know the locations of water shutoff valves and sewer clean-outs.
  • If you’re going away for the holidays, shut off water at the water shutoff valve. Leave heating on a low setting and open cabinet doors under sinks.
