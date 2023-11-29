Home Heating and Protection Tips During Cold Weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA recommends the following conservation tips as chilly temperatures return to Northeast Florida.

When adjusting your thermostat, increase the temperature by one degree at a time. Rapid swings in thermostat settings could turn on your system’s auxiliary heating or heat strips, which can be costly to run.

Set your thermostat to 68 degrees; lower it to 65 degrees at bedtime and 55-60 degrees while you are away for an extended period.

Consider using space heaters in occupied spaces while turning down the thermostat to avoid the costs of heating your entire home. Keep safety in mind: Never leave a space heater unattended, on while sleeping or close to flammable items. Make sure the space heater has “tip over protection.”

Consider wearing additional clothing such a comfortable sweater for added insulation when you turn the thermostat cooler.

To protect your property, JEA suggests these tips: