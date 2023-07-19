In honor of World Downing Prevention Day, learn the importance of swimming

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Florida has the highest unintentional drowning death rate of children ages 0 to 9 years old, according to the Florida Department of Health. Tragically, the majority of child drownings happen within 10 feet of safety.

The First Coast YMCA is dedicated to raising awareness about Safety Around Water, including swim lessons and lifeguard certification for everyone in the community.

In honor of World Drowning Prevention Day, First Coast YMCA Aquatics Director for St. Johns County, Megan Hansson, will be available Tuesday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Brown Family YMCA.

Hansson will speak about the importance of both adults and children learning how to swim and what you should do if you or someone you know is struggling in the water.

Click here to learn more about Safety Around Water.

