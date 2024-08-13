Hot Wednesday then turning ‘cooler,’ Ernesto expected to strengthen into hurricane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s partly sunny with temperatures in the 90s as the sea breeze is just starting to edge inland.

The Tropics

The First Alert Weather Team is also tracking the topics. Ernesto is strengthening and should soon be a hurricane while the center passes just northeast of Puerto Rico. Still a track far to the east of Florida but there will be a rip current risk with an easterly swell all up and down the East Coast. See “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

It will be a hot Wednesday then turning “cooler.”

Hot temperatures continue through Wednesday with afternoon highs in the 90s with widely scattered late day showers and thunderstorms.

A wind shift to out of the northeast off the Atlantic will be accompanied by a few showers and storms Thursday before dying out Friday. Temperatures will “dip” into the 80s for highs and lows well inland into the 60s.

Saturday will stay dry but temperatures will start to warm again -- low 90s in the afternoon.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Isolated storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 75

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & hot with widely scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. High: 96

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 76

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, becoming breezy, not as hot with a few showers & t’storms. High: 89

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 92

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon storms. High: 93

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 93

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. High: 94

