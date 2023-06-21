Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Jacksonville for the first time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fans of Hot Wheels can watch their favorite monster trucks like Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and more in Jacksonville.

People of all ages can watch these monster trucks glow in the dark.

This show will be at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Tickets and event information are available at www.hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com.

Show times are as follows:

Saturday, September 2, 12:30PM/Crash Zone, 10AM

Saturday, September 2, 7:30PM/Crash Zone, 5PM

