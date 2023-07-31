How parents can save money amid rising costs this back-to-school season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The tax-free holiday for back to school is going on right now throughout Florida. And with school starting soon, parents are hitting the stores looking to take advantage of the savings while they still last.

With the back-to-school sales tax holiday in effect until next Sunday, August 6, that means retailers are dealing with one of their busiest times of the year.

“Inventory is kind of flowing in. We’re preparing for it. We know we’re gonna have an increase in foot traffic and so wanna just make sure we have everything to take care of it and take care of our customers,” said Travis Milligan with Academy Sports & Outdoors.

The sales tax holiday covers learning aids up to $30, school supplies up to $50, clothing and shoes up to $100, and computers up to $1,500.

Meanwhile, parents like Rosa Lunsford are hitting the stores to take advantage while they still can.

“It is a big relief. Having two to shop for since things have gone up the last couple of years and the sales tax, that’s gonna help out a lot,” said Lunsford.

And prices have been at the forefront of parents’ minds. According to a recent report from Deloitte, parents are expected to spend 10% less on average this year while back-to-school shopping due to inflation and rising costs.

As a result, the sales tax holiday is more important than ever for parents looking to save a buck.

