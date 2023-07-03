How to stay safe: Recent safety report says fireworks injure thousands every year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As more people are buying fireworks federal officials say that it’s important to know how to use them, safely.

A recent report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says that fireworks injure thousands every year.

The agency explains that in 2022, at least nine people died, and an estimated 11,500 were injured in incidents involving fireworks.

“It’s imperative that consumers know the risks involved in using fireworks, so injuries and tragedies can be prevented. The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch the professional displays,” CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric said. “CPSC’s Office of Compliance and Field Operations continues to work closely with other federal agencies to prevent the sale of illegal consumer fireworks.”

The CPSC report highlighted the following statistics:

Of the nine U.S. deaths, six were associated with firework misuse, one death was associated with a mortar launch malfunction, and two incidents were associated with unknown circumstances.

There were an estimated 11,500 emergency room-treated injuries involving fireworks in 2021—down from the spike (15,600) experienced in 2020, during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many public displays were cancelled.

An estimated 8,500 fireworks-related injuries (or 74 percent of the total estimated fireworks-related injuries in 2021) occurred during the 1-month special study period between June 18 and July 18 last year.

Young adults 20 to 24 years of age had the highest estimated rate of emergency department-treated, fireworks-related injuries in 2021.

In 2021, there were an estimated 1,500 emergency department-treated injuries associated with firecrackers and 1,100 involving sparklers.

In 2021, the parts of the body most often injured by fireworks were hands and fingers (an estimated 31 percent of injuries) along with head, face, and ears (an estimated 21 percent).

About 32 percent of the emergency department-treated fireworks-related injuries in 2021 were for burns.

In 2021, approximately 31 percent of selected and tested fireworks products were found to contain noncompliant components, including fuse violations, the presence of prohibited chemicals and pyrotechnic materials overload.

For more safety information and what you can do to remain safe this July 4 visit the CPSC fireworks webpage by clicking here.





