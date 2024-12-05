How you can help: 5th Annual Red Kettle Telethon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is partnering right now at EverBank Stadium with the Salvation Army of Northeast Florida and the Jaguars Foundation with a live Telethon taking place all day Thursday. We will be here until 6:30 p.m. and we need your donations. You can contribute by calling 1-800-741-7101.

All donations collected in this one-day telethon will stay local to meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of people in crisis.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.