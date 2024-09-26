HURRICANE HELENE: Shelters open in St. Johns County

St. Augustine, Fla. — Storm shelters are now open in St. Johns County.

The county opened two shelters at 8 a.m. on Thursday in case anyone needs a place to ride out the storms we could see from Hurricane Helene.

The Solomon Calhoun Community Center is a pet-friendly shelter located at 1300 Duval Street in St. Augustine.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: LIST: Where to get sandbags in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia ahead of Helene

The St. Johns County Health and Human Services Building is a shelter for those with special medical needs. It’s located at 200 San Sebastian View in St. Augustine

Because the Health and Human Services Building is being used as a shelter, the office is closed. It will reopen on Monday, Sept. 30, at 8 a.m.

If you decide to go to a shelter, you’ll need to bring personal comfort supplies like bedding, sleeping bags, air mattresses, pillows, sheets, and blankets.

A five-day supply of water, non-perishable food, medication, diapers, and other personal items are also suggested.

Read: First Alert Weather Day: Impacts from Helene increasing

Other suggestions include:

At least a five-day supply of medications, insulin, and a cooler if you are diabetic

Personal grooming and hygiene items, feminine supplies

Extra clothing, eyeglasses

Books, magazines, cards, games, etc.

Pillows, blankets, sheets, lawn chair/chaise lounge

Flashlight and extra batteries, manual can opener

Personal identification/important papers

The St. Johns County Emergency Management Citizen Information Hotline (904-824-5550) is now open to help answer the public’s questions about Helene.

Read: Talking the Tropics w/ Mike: Helene makes turn north while organizing, growing larger

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.