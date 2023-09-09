Hurricane Lee weakens to a Category 3, maintains major hurricane status

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is continuing to track Hurricane Lee.

As of the 11 a.m. Saturday advisory, Lee was a Category 3 with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, and is moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

That still makes Lee a major hurricane, which is a Category 3 or higher.

Lee became a Category 5 hurricane late Thursday night, but was back down to a Category 4 on Friday morning.

Lee’s forecast track has not changed much and is still projected to stay clear of Florida and the Caribbean islands.

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said in Talking the Tropics with Mike that an easterly swell, rough seas, and surf will impact our local beaches for much of next week with a high rip current risk.

Buresh said the forecast models are in remarkably good agreement, showing a powerful hurricane not reaching Jacksonville’s latitude until next Thursday through early Friday, while 1,500+ miles to the east.

Tropical Storm Margot also formed Thursday. Buresh said it should stay far out to sea over the east and then central Atlantic.

