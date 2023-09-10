Hurricane Lee weakens slightly, high surf will spread to our coast next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is continuing to track Hurricane Lee.

As of 5 a.m. Sunday morning, Hurricane Lee is slowing down over the southwestern Atlantic. Hazardous beach conditions are expected to spread through the western Atlantic over the coming days.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs, wind shear and some dry air have caused Lee to weaken over the last two days.

The storm is slowing down before its eventual turn to the north on Wednesday.

Some restrengthening is possible over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Swells will reach our coast late Monday into Tuesday, increasing the rip current risk for the rest of the week. Surf height will build to the five to seven-foot range for the second half of the week. The First Alert Weather team says there will be no other local impacts as the storm passes by far to the east of our area.

For more coverage on Hurricane Lee, Talking the Tropics with Mike.

