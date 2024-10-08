Hurricane Milton: Clay County neighbors stock up on sandbags ahead of the storm

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County officials opened five sandbag stations to help people prepare for Hurricane Milton.

Action News Jax’s Shanila Kabir spent the day at one of those locations, Omega Park. Many people said they are heeding the warnings about Milton’s impacts.

At Omega Park and the other five locations, families can take home up to ten sandbags. Some said they still have sandbags from Helene and now they are stocking up to further protect their homes from flooding.

Long-time Clay County resident Stacee Massey said these back-to-back hurricanes can be a part of living in Florida and she is always preparing for flooding, outages, and whatever else a major storm like Milton can bring.

“During hurricane season, I get prepared if there is one coming or not,” Massey said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Massey said her family plans on staying in their home during the hurricane, however, they do have an evacuation plan if necessary.

One volunteer at Omega Park, Dana K. said she was at the park all morning on Monday because she wants to help her community as much as possible, especially those who are still recovering from Helene.

“Helene scared me with the winds and this time, I heard it’s going to be both,” Dana said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Dana said she grabbed a special piece of roofing material to help load the bags which made the process a lot more efficient.

“I have this little gizmo everyone needs. It’s just scrap at home, it’s plastic roofing. You can put it in the bag and fill it up without any else holding it. it goes a whole lot faster,” Dana said.

The following locations will be open from 8 AM to 6 PM:

Eagle Harbor Sports Complex, 4387 Lakeshore Dr.

Green Cove Springs, 25 Roderigo Avenue

Orange Park Sports and Recreational Park, 1086 Fromhart Street

Middleburg-Clay Hill, Omega Park, 4317 Co Rd 218

Keystone Heights Memorial Cemetery, 7304 State Road 100, Keystone Heights

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.