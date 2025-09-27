 I-295 ramp to San Jose Boulevard closing overnight Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers in Jacksonville should plan ahead for a temporary detour on Sunday night.

The ramp from I-295 North to northbound San Jose Boulevard will be closed from 8 p.m. Sunday, September 28, until 6 a.m. Monday, September 29, according to FDOT.

This closure is part of a larger project to improve the interchange at I-295 and San Jose Boulevard.

While the ramp is closed, FDOT says drivers should exit at Old St. Augustine Road, head north, then turn west on Hartley Road to reach San Jose Boulevard.

Crews are resurfacing San Jose Boulevard and rebuilding the ramp to I-295.

The full $16.8 million project is expected to finish in early 2026.

