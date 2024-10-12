‘I believe in them:’ Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan unwavering in belief of the team

LONDON — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan hasn’t wavered in the belief of his football team and his cornerstone players despite a 1 and 4 start. The belief is not only in the present, but Khan believes the Jaguars have a foundation that will lead to success for years to come.

In a sit-down interview with Action Sports Jax on Saturday morning in London, Khan addressed the sluggish start to the season.

“Any win is important, but it was a little more important after a pretty dismal start,” said Khan about the win Sunday against Indianapolis. “Last year we had a pretty rough start and the year before even worse, I think we were 2 and 6. We want to get off to a better start, but it’s now how you start, it’s how you finish.”

Khan was not alone in his high expectations of the 2024 Jacksonville Jaguars, but he was as vocal as we’ve ever heard him in a summer episode of The Hunt produced by the team.

“Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let’s prove it by winning now,” Khan said to the team at the beginning of training camp.

On Saturday, Khan was asked if those expectations remain the same.

“I’m confident that this team is going to meet the expectation,” said Khan. “The expectations we are talking about is yeah, maybe this season, but I’m talking about for the long term.”

Khan and the Jaguars spent a lot of money this offseason on cornerstone pieces of the franchise. The team signed major extensions with Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, and Tyson Campbell.

“They are foundational players, we believe in them,” said Khan. “As the talent they are and the human beings they are. Performance on the field but then, they represent the city. I think it’s the total package and I believe in them.”

Khan expanded on the signing of the young players. The Jaguars extended Lawrence and Campbell after three years in the NFL. Lawrence is coming off his best game of the season after a slow start, while Campbell was injured in the season opener and will miss his fifth consecutive game with a hamstring injury on Sunday.

“I feel good about that (signing the players),” said Khan. “This was a very important decision for the team, and this wasn’t done lightly. We spent a lot of time talking about it and it was very unanimous. If I didn’t believe it was good for the city and the team, I wouldn’t have done it.”

