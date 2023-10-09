‘I cannot believe it’: Powerball jackpot grows to $1.55 billion

Jacksonville, Fla. — JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- There is still no Powerball jackpot winner. The grand prize jumped to $1.55 billion after no ticket matched all the numbers drawn on Saturday night.

The cash option is now up to $679 million. It’s now the fourth-largest lottery prize in Powerball history.

“How many times does it roll over, and over and over,” said Antionette, a lottery player Action News Jax spoke with.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $1.58 billion sold in Neptune Beach Publix

Action News Jax Alexus Cleavenger visited the Dunn Food Store on the Northside Monday morning. That store has sold several winning tickets. The owner said the highest jackpot they’ve sold is $1 million, on a scratch-off.

Other stores in the Jacksonville area are also known for selling winning tickets.

Action News Jax first broke the news in August when the $1.58 billion winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Neptune Beach Publix.

Read: SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars return to ‘The Bank’ against the Colts

For this Powerball jackpot, lottery players we spoke with said if they win, they will give back.

“Take care of your family, take care of yourself and your communities,” said Nigel, a lottery player. “I came up in a bad community, so give a little back to them.”

The next drawing is on Monday, October 9 at 11 p.m.

You can watch it live on Action News Jax.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.