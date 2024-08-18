‘I heard shots:’ JSO investigating possible shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s crime scene tape up at the intersection of Moncrief and New Kings Roads after a witness told Action News Jax he heard gunshots.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has the area blocked off and is currently investigating. A police chopper was seen searching the area.

The owner of a nearby restaurant told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir that he heard multiple gunshots around 6:30 p.m.

He didn’t see a victim or any suspects, just officers and an ambulance outside immediately

“I heard shots were fired from outside, When I ran outside the police were already here. They took him away. I hope he’s ok he’s in the hospital now,” Khaled Ghaval, the owner of New Kings Fish and Chicken, said.

Action News Jax is working to learn more information.

