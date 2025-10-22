‘I just forgive him’: Teen hit in Putnam County crash speaks from hospital, left on road for hours

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — From his hospital bed, 18-year-old Otavian Farr says he’s just grateful to be alive.

Farr was walking to meet up with family after a reunion in Putnam County Saturday night when everything suddenly went dark.

“I went to go look for some family, and I started walking down the road, and everything went blank. I don’t remember nothing. I remember waking up in the hospital. That’s all I remember.”

The Florida Highway Patrol says Farr was hit along Silver Lake Drive near Geck Road around 10:48 p.m. The driver, believed to have been in a red truck with damage to its front right side, didn’t stop.

Farr is recovering from a brain bleed, facial fractures, and injuries to his neck, hand, and shoulder. He says he spent hours on the side of the road before help arrived.

“All I knew was my neck was hurting,” he said. “I had a tube in my throat. I couldn’t really process nothing for real. I was just in pain.”

Despite everything, Farr says he holds no anger toward the driver.

“I just forgive him, though,” he said. “That’s God’s way. That’s what God wants us to do. Forgive everybody.”

His family is now raising money to help with his recovery. You can find their GoFundMe here.

The Florida Highway Patrol is still searching for the red truck involved. Anyone with information is urged to call *FHP (*347) or 904-359-6572.

