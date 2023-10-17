‘I still have a lot left to offer:’ Former St. Johns County Fire Chief speaks to county leaders

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The former St. Johns County Fire Chief, cited for several management problems, is letting the county know he wants to continue his employment.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax first told you when the department announced that Fire Chief Scott Bullard resigned.

Related Story: Former St. Johns County Fire Chief Scott Bullard defends himself amid controversy, resignation

And just last week in our investigation, Scott Bullard defended his record as the Fire Chief.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action news Jax Alexus Cleavenger spoke with Bullard today, who said he is defending his character and reputation.

“I love the job, I love who I do the job with all the people, and the community,” Bullard said.

Bullard has worked for the department for about 22 years, and just last week, Bullard said he was forced to resign.

In an Action News Jax investigation, we found in his resignation letter, Bullard argued he had, “done nothing to cause detriment to the fire department or the county, and having done nothing that could be perceived as immoral, unethical, or illegal.”

The controversy surrounding Bullard’s resignation stems from issues found in his personnel file, it reveals several concerns about him. One being a sick leave policy which required firefighters to take unpaid leave if they became ill and had run out of sick days.

Other concerns cited were the use of polyester uniforms saying it could melt and attach to the skin, increasing the risk of injury, infection, and potential fatality of burns. And communication before and during Hurricane Idalia.

Read: Baker County father shot by son trying to run family over in front yard, authorities said

On Tuesday, Bullard stood in front of the board of commissioners to defend his character and let them know he still has a lot left to offer to the department.

“I wanted to let them know of my intent to continue with my employment,” Bullard said.

“The accusations made against me by certain members of the fire unit are unfounded as I attested to publicly. For whatever reason, there was an orchestrated plan to remove me from my position.”

While Bullard said he has three years left until he is eligible for retirement, he plans to work at least another 10 years.

“Never have I once woken in the morning and thought I don’t want to go to work today,” Bullard said. “I still have a lot left to offer and I love this department.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.