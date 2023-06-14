Iconic hurricane Irma photo featured in MOSH’s ImagiNature series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a celebration of the beauty of nature and the talent of a local photographer, Mark Krancer’s iconic photo captured during Hurricane Irma in 2017 is now on display at the Museum of Science & History (MOSH) as part of their ImagiNature series.

The exhibit, which highlights Krancer’s favorite photography interactions with nature around Northeast Florida, will be open throughout the summer, offering visitors a unique glimpse into the region’s stunning landscapes.

The photograph, taken in Memorial Park on September 11th, 2017, showcases the raw power and destructive force of Hurricane Irma, which made landfall in Florida that year. Its inclusion in the ImagiNature series at MOSH serves as a reminder of the impact of natural phenomena on our lives and the awe-inspiring beauty that can emerge from chaos.

To commemorate this special exhibition, Mark Krancer himself will be hosting a mini photography workshop at MOSH during the upcoming Sip & Stroll event.

The workshop, scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., offers a unique opportunity for photography enthusiasts and nature lovers to learn from the artist himself. Krancer will share his insights, techniques, and experiences, providing valuable tips on capturing stunning images in the midst of natural environments.

The mini photography workshop is open to the public and completely free of charge, presenting an excellent chance for aspiring photographers and curious individuals to explore their passion for nature photography.

For more information on the exhibit and upcoming events, visit MOSH’s official website or contact their visitor services.

