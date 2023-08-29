Idalia: Essential information for Columbia County

The following information was sent by Columbia County ahead of Idalia:

The Board of County Commissioners of Columbia County, Florida, has passed Resolution No. 2023 R-55, declaring a state of emergency for Columbia County in anticipation of Hurricane Idalia. The resolution, adopted at the Board’s special session on August 28, 2023, comes in response to being included in the Governor’s Executive Order 23-171 the National Hurricane Center recognizing the danger to residents and visitors of Florida from TROPICAL STORM/HURRICANE IDALIA (“IDALIA”) by posting a Hurricane Warning that incorporates all or parts of Columbia County.

** STORM UPDATE 8/29 9:00am**

Idalia forecast to rapidly intensify & become a major hurricane and is looking to bepredominantly a wind threat event for our area.

• These are the WIND THREATS you should be preparing for...

o Extreme southwestern Suwannee and extreme western Gilchrist, near Suwannee River: category 3 with higher gusts

o All other areas south & west of I-75: category 2 with higher gusts

o Remainder of Hurricane Warning area northward to Pearson, Alma, Blackshear, Nahunta, Folkston, Gainesville AND Coastal Georgia: category 1 with higher gusts

o Tropical Storm Warning Area N and W of a line from Ocala to St Augustine 60 to 73 mph with hurricane force gusts

• Most Likely time of arrival is 3:00am-9:00am.

• Hurricane winds are possible for our area with Tropical Storm conditions most likely.

With the resolution No.2023 R.55 to declare a state of emergency, Columbia County has taken the following measures to help residents prepare for the storm:

Normal County operations and meetings have been suspended in lieu of human resourcereallocation.

Emergency shelters opening 6:00pm August 29th:

o Fort White High School- 17828 SW SR47 (Ft. White)

o Richardson Community Center-255 NE Coach Anders Ln

District No. 1 - Ronald Williams

District No. 2 - Rocky Ford

District No. 3 - Robby Hollingsworth

District No. 4 – Everett Phillips

District No. 5 - Tim Murphy

o Winfield Community Center 1324 N W Winfield St

o Westside Community Center 431 SW Birley Ave

o Westside Elementary (special needs shelter)- 1956 CR 252B

SPECIAL NEEDS SHELTER INFORMATION

• If you are planning to utilize a special needs shelter plan to bring all medical equipment that you require AND One caregiver. The caregiver will provide the majority of your care, Health Department staff are there to assist, when needed.

• Pets are not allowed, only service animals.

• Plan to bring food.

• Special needs shelters are a last resort, you should plan to stay with family or friends, or a hotel as a first option.

SANDBAGS

Self-Service Sandbag stations are being opened Tuesday August 29th 7:00AM- 7:00PM at the following locations:

o County Public Works (those in need of filling assistance, report to this location), 607 NW Quinten Street

o Southside Sports Complex- 1963 SW Bascom Norris Rd

o Fort White Ball Fields- 17579 SW SR 47 (Ft. White)

**NOTE THERE IS A 15 BAG LIMIT**

For more information about Resolution No. 2023 R-55, please visit the Columbia County, Florida’s official website.

***Other Announced Office Closures & Considerations***

• Chief Judge Melissa G. Olin has decided to close court operations circuit-wide on Tuesday & Wednesday (8/29-30) in light of the approaching storm. The resumption of court activities is anticipated on Thursday if we have power and internet connectivity. Please monitor the local media and our website (www.thirdcircuitfl.org) for additional information.

• Columbia County Tax Collector’s Office Closed beginning 8/29 at 12:00 pm till Thursday 8/31

• Columbia County Health Department operations closed beginning 8/29 at 12:00pm till Thursday 8/31

• Columbia County Schools closed till Thursday

• Columbia County Property Appraiser closed beginning 8/29 at 12:00pm till Thursday 8/31

• Public Safety Vehicles will take shelter when winds reach a sustained 45mph and resume when the conditions are stabilized.

***Special Note on Generator Safety From Health Department*** Generators should never be used inside the home or near open windows.





Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.