‘If it happens to me, it can happen to anyone:’ Smartwatch detects heart condition for Jax Beach man

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — One Jacksonville Beach man said he was treated for a heart condition within 48 hours after getting an alert from his smartwatch.

“An alert goes off and it’s simply an indicator,” said Eric Sullivan. “Just like when your check engine light goes on in your car. It’s not a diagnosis. It’s an indicator.”

Running is a part of Eric Sullivan’s everyday routine. He enjoys long-distance runs along the beach with his dog Sampson.

He’s even completed marathons and half marathons.

“We’ve got the breast cancer marathon here,” said Eric. “I did the first one in 2008, and I’ve done it several times.”

One day in May of 2023, Eric went on a 10-mile run and when he finished, he never expected to get an AFib alert on his smartwatch.

“I was surprised, honestly,” said Eric.

Eric said the next day he visited his doctor who confirmed he had AFib, and within 48 hours of the alert he was undergoing an electrical cardioversion procedure to address it.

According to the American Heart Association, AFib is an irregular heartbeat, and it can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

And if you think you may have AFib, the organization lists some symptoms you should look out for are general fatigue, a rapid and irregular heartbeat or fluttering in the chest. What are the Symptoms of Atrial Fibrillation? | American Heart Association

“If it happens to me, it can happen to anyone,” said Eric. " And so, if my sharing this helps just one person, then the mission accomplished.”

