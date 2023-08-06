‘IllumiNights Summer Spectacle’ concludes its enchanting run at Jacksonville Zoo August 11th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The “IllumiNights Summer Spectacle” event at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will conclude on August 11th, after running for almost three months. This popular event offered enchanting experiences that delighted visitors of all ages.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Since May 12th, families and thrill-seekers alike have gathered every Friday night to embark on a unique adventure through the Jacksonville Zoo that stretched from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

The event offers an incredible opportunity to witness the animal kingdom in its twilight hours, as the sun cast long shadows over the exhibits. Patrons can revel in the chance to observe these majestic creatures before they retire for the night.

As daylight fades this summer, the zoo has transformed into a captivating fantasy realm adorned with a myriad of captivating visuals and interactive entertainment.

This year, IllumiNights has introduced a new and mesmerizing constellation theme titled “Starry Nights.” This dazzling spectacle featured meteor showers and twinkling stars that beautifully represented animals and the movements of celestial bodies. A true highlight was the addition of the interactive laser show named “Glow Party” in the Play Park, which left attendees of all ages in awe.

DJ and live band performances provide an infectious rhythm that encouraged visitors to dance the night away. Guests can also also be treated to the graceful movements of acrobatic performers, including a mesmerizing aerialist. Whimsical animal stilt walkers and light spinners weave their magic throughout the illuminated scenes, creating an atmosphere of pure wonder.

For the littlest adventurers, unlimited rides on the Wildlife Carousel can bring endless smiles, while the Nature Agents scavenger hunt can spark excitement and engagement.

The young and the young at heart can marvel at Dinosauria, a timeless and captivating journey through prehistoric landscapes.

Mouthwatering food and beverage options are also available for purchase, allowing attendees to indulge in their favorite treats while immersing themselves in the whimsy of the night. And for those who wanted to take a piece of the magic home, the Mombasa Gift Shop offers a range of delightful souvenirs to commemorate the occasion.

Tickets and further details on the event can be found on their website HERE.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.