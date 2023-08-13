Increased calls for service, rising jail population highlight 2023 trends in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — In a year-to-year comparison, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office noted that the number of calls for service in Clay County has seen a significant uptick in 2023 when compared to the previous year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to local authorities, there has been a noticeable increase in the demand for various services, shedding light on potential shifts in the dynamics of the area.

The department reported an increase in calls for service during the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Law enforcement is working diligently to address the community’s evolving needs.

Additionally, the number of people incarcerated in jails has increased, drawing the attention of local officials.

Here is a breakdown of the specific concerns regarding the increasing calls for service and jail population:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Clay County Sherriff's Office 2022 year in review

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.