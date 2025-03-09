Increased police activity reported on the northside following hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash on Jacksonville’s northside spurred a large police response after the drivers of an involved vehicle ran away from the scene.

Action News Jax received a message reporting helicopters with searchlights in the area of I-295 and US-17 Saturday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to a reported hit-and-run crash in that area around 6:40 P.M.

In response to questions from Action News Jax, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told us there were injuries in the crash, and that one of the vehicles rolled over.

JSO says the people inside ran away from the area.

We are working to learn more about who was injured and a possible search for suspects.

