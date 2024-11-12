‘Incredibly dangerous:’ Child psychologist weighs in on mother confronting man for texting child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A child psychologist offers advice to parents after a mother took matters into her own hands when she learned a young man was talking to her teenage daughter.

It went from a confrontation at a Murray Hill Popeyes to shots fired right behind it. A Jacksonville officer ended up shooting at that man when he pulled out a gun.

Childhood clinical psychologist, Lynn Wadelton, said is everyone involved is suffering from some sort of trauma.

“It’s a sad situation for everyone involved,” clinical psychologist Wadelton said.

With more than 30 years of experience as a childhood clinical psychologist, Wadelton said it’s common for parents to react this way, but it always important to think things through and not act with your emotions.

“It’s so natural for parents to want to protect their children, and for people to want to confront wrong when they see it,” Wadelton said. “But in current times, it’s incredibly dangerous to so.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to a mom calling for help at the Popeyes on McDuff Ave.

Officials said the mom had confronted 18-year-old Cerry Banks after she learned he was allegedly texting her daughter and having inappropriate conversations.

Wadelton said when you find out about a situation like this, have a conversation with your child first.

“Tell them what you know and disconnect them from all ability to converse with this person and supervise them,” Wadelton said.

In this incident, detectives said the mom texted Banks through her daughters phone, and went to meet him at the restaurant bringing along her daughter and her 11-year-old son.

That’s when investigators said he allegedly showed the family a gun and told them, “When you hear the shots tonight, you’ll know what’s up”.

“She didn’t realize she was going to meet someone who wasn’t going to respect their authority as a parent, and who is going to be carrying a gun, or she wouldn’t have brought her children may not be reasonable,” Wadelton said.

After the mom called police, they arrived and found Banks behind Popeyes. Investigators said Banks would not comply to the officer, he allegedly showed his gun, and the officer shot him in the torso and hand.

Now, Banks is facing aggravated assault charges and recovering at the hospital.

Whenever you come across a situation like this, Wadelton advises to call the police and let the professionals handle it.

“They have pros who can do sting operations who can get further conversation and pretend to be your daughter – don’t take it on for yourself,” Wadelton said. “Let the pros do it and keep your children and yourself safe.”

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters echoed those comments.

“This is a mother who was concerned about her daughter,” Waters said. “So, I get it. I understand. But I would say that in most cases in situations like that, call us and have us deal with the situation so it doesn’t unfold like this.”

This is JSO’s 7th officer involved shooting. Per protocol, JSO will be conducting their own investigation into the officer’s actions.

